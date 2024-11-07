Widow of British Olympic legend appeals for return of stolen gold medals

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The gold Olympic medals of one of the UK’s most successful male equestrians were stolen in a burglary, with his widow appealing for them to be returned.

Richard Meade, who died in 2015 aged 76, became the first British rider to win an individual Olympic title at the Munich Games in 1972.

It was his third gold medal out of three, making Mr Meade Britain’s most successful Olympic equestrian competitor of all time after he also won team events in Munich and in Mexico City in 1968.

But two of the precious medals were stolen between 29 October and 1 November from his family’s home, near Marshfield in South Gloucestershire. They were stolen among other pieces of jewellery, antiques and trophies, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Richard Meade’s Olympic golds, stolen from his family home in South Gloucestershire ( Family handout/PA Wire )

Angela Meade, Richard’s wife, said: “Richard died in 2015 and these medals hold a special place in the hearts of our whole family.

“We are all extremely proud of his achievements as an event rider, and whilst the medals are of very little monetary value, they are priceless to us.

“I would plead for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the medals to hand them in to the police or any other safe place as soon as possible, or for anyone who sees them to contact the police.”

The medals were stolen before from a car in the 1980s, but following a media appeal they were left hidden in a public place before being reunited with Richard, Ms Meade said.

“One medal had been partially scratched, revealing that it was not solid gold and therefore of negligible material value,” she added.

Mr Meade was the first British rider to win an individual equestrian event at the Olympics ( Getty Images )

Detective inspector Danielle Underwood said the items are “understandably of huge sentimental importance to the victims” who are “extremely anxious for them to be returned”.

Forensic searches and CCTV inquiries have been carried out and officers have spoken to people living in the area for information.

She added: “Efforts to locate these items and identify those responsible for their theft are continuing.

“Any burglary can have a devastating impact on victims – not only is there a financial or sentimental impact, but it can also make people feel unsafe in their own homes.

“I would encourage anyone who sees any of these items, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any information which could help our investigation to come forward.”