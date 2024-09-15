18-year-old to appear in court charged with murder of woman and two children

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



An 18-year-old is due to appear in court after being charged with the murder of a woman and two teenagers in Luton.

The bodies of Juliana Prosper, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive on Friday – although police said formal identification was yet to take place.

Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, will attend Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with their murders.

He has also been charged with a “number of firearms offences”, Bedfordshire Police said.

Tributes have been paid by the former schools of both Giselle and Kyle.

A statement on X from Jess Pather, headteacher at Lea Manor High School, said: “We are deeply shocked at Lea Manor High School by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and devastated by the loss of our pupil, Giselle Prosper.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and a model pupil, she excelled in all her subjects and will be sorely missed, particularly by her friends in Year 9.

“Lea Manor High School will be open as usual on Monday and specialist bereavement counsellors will be available to provide additional support to our students and staff during this difficult time.

“It will take us all time to process what has happened and our thoughts go out to everyone in our community and neighbouring schools who have been affected.”

Kyle’s school described the incident as “devastating” and offered “heartfelt condolences” to his family.

A statement issued by Cardinal Newman Catholic School said: “We are shocked by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own students, Kyle Prosper.

“This is devastating news to all those who knew and loved Kyle and it will take some time to come to terms with the profound sense of loss.

“We have already sent important information to parents and carers that outlines the support we have in place for students when they return to school on Monday.

“We know this will be a difficult time for students and staff and we will do all we can to support them with love and compassion.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kyle’s family on their immeasurable loss, to his friends and to all those in neighbouring schools who are coming to terms with their own loss. We pray for all those who have died in this tragic incident.”

Floral tributes have been left outside the apartment block where the bodies were found.

A note left at the scene addressed to the three victims said: “No words. Just hurt. May you RIP. We will never forget you. God decided he has space and love for your all. My heart hurts. God bless until we meet again.”

Other messages included “our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time” and “always and forever in our hearts”.