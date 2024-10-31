Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prolific shoplifter banned from wearing wigs in stores after attempts to disguise herself

Hannah Roberts, 33, donned various disguises after being banned from shops

Angus Thompson
Thursday 31 October 2024 13:31
Hannah Roberts, 33, has been banned from wearing wigs after numerous attempts to disguise herself while committing thefts
Hannah Roberts, 33, has been banned from wearing wigs after numerous attempts to disguise herself while committing thefts (Gloucestershire Police)

A serial shoplifter has been prohibited from wearing wigs to get around a ban which stopped her from entering stores in Gloucester city centre.

Hannah Roberts, 33, had been forbidden from going into shops that were part of Gloucester’s City Safe Scheme following a spate of thefts.

A court heard she repeatedly ignored the sanction and tried to get around it by wearing a variety of hairpieces, but her distinctive throat tattoo still gave her away.

When challenged by staff or security officers, she reportedly became abusive and made off with stolen items, police said.

Roberts was also banned from the city centre in Gloucester earlier this month
Roberts was also banned from the city centre in Gloucester earlier this month (Gloucestershire Police)

She has now been given a criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court, which has banned her from Gloucester city centre as well as any shops included in the scheme.

The order made earlier this month also prohibits Roberts, of Nettleton Road in Gloucester, from wearing a wig or hairpiece as a disguise when entering any retail premises.

PC Andy Plant from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “Our retail industry is suffering because of these persistent shoplifters.

“Roberts has been the top shopliftingoffender in the last few months and we now have another tool to deal with her in the shape of this CBO.

“We will continue to support our businesses in the city and its surrounds by targeting shoplifters and obtaining further orders at court where possible.”

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in July that shoplifting “remains at its highest level in 20 years”.

