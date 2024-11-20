Three arrested as suspicious object at Glasgow bus station sparks evacuations

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Three men have been arrested after a bomb squad was called to a bus station in Glasgow on Wednesday afternoon.

Students and staff at Glasgow Caledonian University were reportedly told to evacuate the campus after the discovery of a “suspicious object” the nearby Buchanan Bus Station.

The bus station remains closed as a bomb disposal team continue their enquiries at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow, which was reported around 1.10pm today, Thursday, 20 November, 2024.

“EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are at the scene and enquiries remain ongoing.”

The public have been advised to avoid the area as Killermont Street remains also closed to traffic and pedestrians with diversions in place.

Following the reports, students received a notification seen by local media urging them to evacuate campus “immediately as a precaution”.

It added: “Please take your personal belongings with you. There is no access to Cowcaddens Road. Staff and students must leave via North Hanover Street, Dobbies Loan, or Milton Street.”

Public transport company SPT, which operates the station, apologised to passengers as it announced the closure of the station as police dealt with the incident.

In a later statement shared to social media, a spokesperson said: “Buchanan Bus Station and surrounding area remains closed due to the ongoing police incident. Please do not come to the bus station.

“For info on the impact on specific bus services please check with the relevant bus operator. Expect disruptions. Apologies for the inconvenience.”