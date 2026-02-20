One arrested after report of ‘man carrying guns’ on train at Gatwick Airport

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have made an arrest following reports of a man carrying guns on a train.

British Transport Police said they received a report at 12.45pm today of a man with a firearm on a train from Brighton to Gatwick.

The man, who was in possession of two imitation firearms, was arrested at Gatwick Airport by Sussex Police officers

British Transport Police said in a statement: “We received a report at 12.45pm on 20 February of a man on board a train from Brighton with a firearm.

“Sussex Police officers met the train at Gatwick Airport, and arrested a man in possession of two imitation firearms. BTP officers are investigating.”

Southern Railway wrote on social media that all of its trains were temporarily unable to call at Gatwick Airport, although normal services have since resumed.

"Disruption caused by the police dealing with an incident at Gatwick Airport has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem,” it said just before 2.30pm.

Thameslink and Gatwick Express trains were also affected.