Three girls admit killing 75-year-old man in attack filmed on phone

Three teenage girls have pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 75-year-old man who died after a street attack filmed on a mobile phone.

Fredi Rivero was set upon in Islington, north London, on 27 February in an unprovoked attack and died in hospital the next day.

The victim, a Bolivian national, was near a bus stop on Seven Sisters Road when the teenagers got off a bus and surrounded him.

The three girls, aged 15, 16 and 17, were then seen to kick, push, punch and shove him, with one grabbing his glasses while filming the incident.

The final CCTV of Mr Rivero showed him on Seven Sisters Road (Met Police)

Police were called at 11.25pm to reports of the disturbance and found Mr Rivero unconscious on the pavement with a severe head injury and in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he later died.

During the course of their investigation, Met Police officers recovered CCTV of the assault which showed the oldest girl punching the victim in the head, causing him to fall backwards.

On Thursday, the girls, who cannot be identified because of their ages, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Judy Khan KC.

The girls, who appeared from custody by video link, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Judge Khan ordered reports and remanded the defendants into custody to be sentenced on September 5.

Previously, police have said Mr Rivero was a “much-loved father” whose family were “devastated by his death”.

Mr Rivero’s daughter, ex-wife and cousins attended court for the hearing on Thursday.

Additional reporting by PA