Warning issued after fraudsters target high-value accounts for sophisticated scams

UK businesses, charities and other high-value bank account holders are being urged to exercise caution following warnings of a sophisticated scam.

Fraudsters are initiating contact via phone calls, subsequently gaining control of victims’ computers and online banking platforms to systematically drain their accounts.

Intelligence from the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA) reveals that these criminals are employing specialised software to steal tens of thousands of pounds, with some individual account losses exceeding £1 million.

Ahead of International Fraud Awareness Week, scheduled from November 16 to 22, the CDA has partnered with fraud prevention service Cifas and banking trade body UK Finance.

Their collaboration aims to heighten public awareness of this particular scheme.

The scam involves criminals posing as legitimate bank fraud teams. This deception leads victims to unwittingly grant access to their bank accounts, allowing funds to be siphoned off, often before the account holders even realise their control has been compromised.

Victims are first contacted by phone, sometimes after receiving a text, by someone pretending to be from their bank.

The caller claims there has been fraud on their account and they must act urgently, directing them to a fake website that looks like it belongs to their bank.

The victim is then asked to click a “chat” button. This secretly installs software that gives the fraudster remote access to the victim’s device – including their online banking.

The scam involves criminals posing as legitimate bank fraud teams ( Alamy/PA )

If the bank sends a security code such as a one-time password to the victim’s phone, the fraudster tricks them into sharing it. This allows the criminal to move money or set up new payees.

In some cases, victims are even persuaded to set up call forwarding, which blocks genuine calls from their bank.

Being asked to call back on a number provided by the caller could be among the red flags to watch out for.

Garry Lilburn, operations director at CDA, said: “If you receive a message or call that feels unusual, take a moment to consider whether it matches how your bank normally communicates.

“If anything seems off, end the call and report it using your bank’s official contact methods.”

Mike Haley, chief executive officer of Cifas, said: “Fraudsters are creating a false sense of urgency to exploit people’s trust and steal large sums of money.

“Banks will never ask you to download software or transfer funds to protect your account. If you receive an unexpected request, take a step back and question it before responding.”

Dianne Doodnath, principal of remote banking channels at UK Finance, said: “Impersonation scams often begin with a message or call claiming to be from a trusted organisation.

“Criminals may try to rush you by saying your money is at risk. To protect yourself, follow the Take Five to Stop Fraud advice: pause, check the source and only respond using verified contact details.”

Anyone who believes they may have been scammed should inform their bank and the police.

Here are some tips from the organisations to avoid remote access bank scams: