Second woman arrested over ‘wearing wigs to fake British citizen tests’

A second woman has been accused of wearing wigs to take British citizenship tests for people wanting to stay in the UK.

The 42-year-old woman is alleged to have used a variety of disguises to complete Life in the UK assessments for 12 applicants at several test centres, the Home Office has said.

The test, which is a requirement for anyone wanting to remain remain in the UK or become British citizen, features 24 questions covering British values, history, and society.

The Home Office said the woman was arrested on suspicion of fraudulently taking the assessments, giving applicants an unfair advantage, after immigration officials carried out an arrest warrant at an address in Dartford on Friday.

She is the second person to be arrested as part of a crackdown on false representation at immigration tests in two weeks.

At the property, investigators found several suspected false documents and a hoard of luxury goods, including designer handbags, watches and shoes that are suspected to have been purchased through proceeds of crime.

Also inside, a woman, in her 20s, was arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally after she was found hiding under a bed.

Criminal and financial investigation lead for London at the Home Office, Chris Foster said: "This operation demonstrates the dedication of our teams in securing today’s [Friday’s] arrest and sends a clear message that we will not tolerate immigration fraud in the UK.

"This individual [allegedly] went to extreme lengths, using wigs and disguises to impersonate others and cheat the immigration system, showing a complete disregard for UK safety and immigration laws.”

On 27 January, immigration officials arrested a woman on suspicion of fraudulently completing the Life in the UK test for at least 14 people.

Josephine Maurice, 61, of Enstone Road, Enfield, has been charged with 15 counts of fraud by false representation and 2 counts of possession of false documents in connection to this incident. She is in custody.

The introduction of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill last month gives law enforcement agencies greater power to tackle organised crime, including the authority to seize illegal migrants’ mobile phones and gain access to HMRC customs data.

Border security minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “This [latest] arrest - the second made in less than two weeks - goes to show that those who flout UK immigration laws for their own gain will be caught and will face consequences. “