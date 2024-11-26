Man arrested after tractor driven through flood-hit UK town

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested after a tractor caused large waves to damage shops as it was driven through deep floodwaters in Worcestershire.

The town centre of Tenbury Wells was flooded on Monday after a wall collapsed by Kyre Brook, which caused a surge of water to rush through the streets.

In a video shared on social media, a wave caused by the vehicle was seen striking shops and homes along the street, causing some windows to smash.

In the footage, people can be heard saying “that’s caused so much damage, all the shops up the high street”.

A 57-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving and released on bail while inquiries continue, police said.

Insp Dave Wise, of West Mercia Police, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who brought this incident to our attention, and to the local community for their co-operation and support yesterday while we carried our initial inquiries.”

Adding he understood the upset and anger caused, he said: “Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding.”