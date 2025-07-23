Fife councillor found guilty of sex offences involving teenage girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Fife councillor has been found guilty of sexual offences against a teenage girl over a seven-month period in 2023.

David Graham, who was suspended from the Labour party two years ago, was convicted on Wednesday following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

According to the indictment the offences involved sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

The offences took place between February 11 and August 21 2023, and were committed at a variety of locations in the Fife and Edinburgh areas.

The 43-year-old was found guilty by a majority of one charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

He is due to be be sentenced on August 19.

Commenting after Graham’s conviction, Fife Council leader David Ross said the revelations at the trial had been “truly shocking”.

The Labour councillor went on: “This is appalling behaviour by anyone, let alone an elected councillor – and the sentence will reflect the seriousness of this case. Our sympathies go out to the young person involved.

“It is impossible to express how badly David Graham has let down his colleagues and the people he was elected to represent.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The party is taking immediate action to exclude David Graham from membership of the Labour Party following his conviction.“

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Graham Watson said: “Graham is a manipulative individual who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim.

“He was well-known and in a position of power when the offending took place.

“I would like to thank the female for her assistance in bringing him to justice.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime and would encourage anyone affected to report it.

“Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, no matter how much time has passed, with support from our specially trained officers and partner agencies.”