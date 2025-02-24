Man wanted by FBI over bombings to face full extradition hearing in September

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A suspected terrorist wanted by the FBI for more than 20 years will face a full extradition hearing later this year.

Daniel Andreas San Diego was one of the agency’s “most wanted fugitives” after bombings in San Francisco, California, in 2003.

The 47-year-old wore a grey prison-issue t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, and spoke to confirm his personal details when he appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday for a case management hearing as he fights extradition to the US.

He has previously appeared at the same court for preliminary hearings.

San Diego was detained by officers from the National Crime Agency, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing and North Wales Police, at a property in a rural area next to woodland in Conwy, north Wales, on November 25 last year.

He was remanded into custody and is set to face a full extradition hearing, to last five days, on September 8.

The FBI previously said that San Diego, who was born in Berkeley, California, has “ties” to an animal rights extremist group and there was a reward of 250,000 dollars (£198,000) for information leading directly to his arrest.

On August 28 2003, two bombs exploded about one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville, the agency said.

Then, on September 26 2003, one bomb strapped with nails exploded at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton, a wanted poster read.

San Diego was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, in July 2004 over his alleged involvement, the FBI said.