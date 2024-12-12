Priest who sexually assaulted sleeping man on train claimed ‘I’m affirming him’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A priest who was caught sexually assaulting a sleeping man on a train has been jailed for 16 months.

Father Daniel Doherty, from Falkirk, was seen abusing the man by fellow passengers on a service to Edinburgh Waverley earlier this year.

After growing concerned, the passengers contacted police and rail staff to report what they had witnessed, before moving to a different carriage.

When questioned by train managers, the 61-year-old said “we are just friends” and claimed he had been “affirming” the victim.

During the conversation, witnesses noticed Doherty’s trouser button was undone, his belt was secured, and his trouser zip was halfway undone.

British Transport Police officers met the two men when they reached their destination.

The victim, who had woken up several times during the assault, did not disclose what had happened due to the priest standing close by, but he reported Doherty to the police two days later.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on October 22, Doherty admitted sexually assaulting the victim on three separate occasions.

He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday to 16 months in jail, and his name has been added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.

open image in gallery Father Daniel Doherty has been jailed for 16 months for sexually assaulting a sleeping man on a train (Police Scotland/PA)

Helen Nisbet, procurator fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “Daniel Doherty committed these serious sexual offences while holding a position of trust within his community.

“His predatory behaviour was brought to light thanks to the courage of the victim coming forward and reporting it to the authorities.

“Doherty has now been held accountable and we hope this prosecution makes clear that the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service takes allegations of sexual offending seriously.”

Police Scotland Detective Inspector William Harley added: “This was a hugely distressing experience for Doherty’s victim.

“He (Doherty) will now have to face the consequences of these despicable actions.

“Crimes such as this will not be tolerated and will always be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland.

“Anyone with any concerns or information can report them to police by calling 101 or calling Crimestoppers, where anonymity can be obtained, on 0800 555 111.”