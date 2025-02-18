Builder jailed for life for stabbing murders of his wife and stepson

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A builder who stabbed to death his wife who was taking steps to divorce him, and his stepson who had tried to protect her, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years for their murders.

Calogero Ricotta, 64, “used controlling and coercive behaviour to control” his 54-year-old wife Maria Nugara, referred to in charges as Maria Ricotta, the judge said.

Mrs Justice Dame Mary Stacey said Ricotta’s “vanity, pride and ego meant (he) would not agree to a divorce” and instead he “tried to intimidate Maria into staying in a loveless marriage”.

Jurors found Ricotta guilty of murdering his wife and her son, 29-year-old Giuseppe Morreale, also known as Joe, following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex Police said.

The pair were killed at the family home in the village of Ugley in Essex, near Bishop’s Stortford, on May 28 last year.

Ricotta, originally from Sicily in Italy, had denied the charges.

In her sentencing remarks, released through police, the judge said: “Joe’s courage standing up to you is in stark contrast to the cowardly way you killed both of them.”

Essex Police said the judge sentenced Ricotta to a life prison sentence, setting the minimum term as 34 years, which he must serve before he can be considered for release.

Detective Inspector Lydia George, senior investigating officer in the Serious Crime Directorate, said afterwards that Ricotta was “calculating, controlling and violent”.

She said the defendant had told his wife: “Dead or alive, you will never leave this marriage”.

“Joe intervened to try and protect his mother to the end, however, he received horrific injuries that ultimately took his life,” said Ms George.

“Ricotta then refused to admit to his crimes, subjecting all their loved ones to months of stress and turmoil.

“His claims of self-defence were completely dismantled by the evidence our officers compiled for this case.

“He now faces spending the rest of his life in prison.”

She continued: “Maria had confided in those she trusted that Ricotta scared her, that she felt she was in danger.

“She was taking steps to catalogue his escalating behaviour and to remove him from his life.

“Ricotta’s violence that day was evident, but our investigation proved beyond doubt that his hatred of Maria for trying to leave him was the motivation.”

A family statement released through police described the deceased as “kind and pure-hearted people”.

They said that Maria Nugara was the “most beautiful person inside and out”, adding: “She was kind, caring and clever with a cracking sense of humour.”

And they said of Mr Morreale: “The last thing he did was try and save his mum; he is the bravest person we have ever known – he was our hero.”

Ricotta was also found guilty of a charge of actual bodily harm in respect of a youth who was present in the house.