Former choirmaster and teacher, 65, admits series of child sex offences

A former choirmaster and teacher has pleaded guilty to a series of child sexual offences spanning more than 40 years.

Essex Police said David Pickthall was charged as part of an investigation into alleged offences against 19 people between 1980 and 2021 in Brentwood and Upminster.

The 65-year-old, of Cheveley Park, Cheveley, Suffolk, pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Colchester Magistrates’ Court to 29 charges, the force said.

Police said Pickthall admitted 16 counts of indecent assault, 10 counts of voyeurism and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

The force said the offending to which Pickthall pleaded guilty encompassed all 19 victims, and spanned more than 40 years.

The defendant was working as a choirmaster in the borough of Havering and a teacher in Brentwood during some of this time period.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chelsie Stamford said: “I want to praise the strength demonstrated by the victims in this case for coming forward and telling us what happened to them.

“David Pickthall subjected them to an unimaginable ordeal that will stay with them for their whole lives.

“Their evidence has ensured we’ve been able to hold Pickthall accountable for what he has done to them and will face justice.

“Ultimately, he was faced with no option other than to admit his crimes.”

He is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court in the week beginning November 11.