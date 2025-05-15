Remains of 37 dead dogs discovered in Essex police raid on animal shelter

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The remains of around 37 dead dogs have been found after a police raid on an Essex shelter.

Twenty “emaciated” dogs were found alive and led away from the Billericay property, according to neighbours, as police look to reunite them with their owners.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud and failing to prevent unnecessary suffering to animals. They remain in custody.

One man was photographed being led away in handcuffs by officers from the animal charity.

Essex Police entered the house with the RSPCA and Basildon Borough Council in response to a number of reports from concerned neighbours in Hope Road, Crays Hill on Tuesday morning.

open image in gallery Police launched a dawn raid on the Crays Hill shelter ( Essex Police )

One neighbour told The Independent: “Two of the dog owners turned up to see if their pets had survived. They were in pieces. It smells like death in there - it’s horrific beyond comprehension. The live ones were in kennels. The dead ones I’m not so sure.

“These dogs didn't deserve this. Rescues need to be registered, regulated and checked, to ensure this stops happening.”

Shannon Jade drove from Bedfordshire to check on the welfare of her pet Chance who was sadly not pulled from the shelter alive.

She told Essex Echo: “I saw some dogs removed, all in terrible condition, my heart is broken that my dog wasn’t one that was removed alive.

“We won’t give up fighting for these dogs until owners have closure and justice is served.”

Inspector Steve Parry, of the Basildon neighbourhood policing team, urged the public to refrain from speculation.

He said: “At this stage, we believe we have found the remains of 37 dogs and about 20 live dogs which are now being cared for. The priority for all our partners is to locate their last-known owners.

“This is likely to be a complex and potentially far-reaching investigation, and we don’t plan on giving a running commentary on it – but we will endeavour to keep the public informed.”