Two more men appear in court after protest outside asylum-seeker hotel in Epping

Two more men have appeared in court charged with violent disorder after a protest outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Essex Police said the tally of people charged in connection with protests at The Bell Hotel in Epping now stands at 14.

The latest to appear in court were plasterer Phillip Curson, 52, and Martin Peagram, 33.

Both appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with violent disorder.

Curson, of Upminster, east London, gave no indication of plea and was granted conditional bail until an appearance before Chelmsford Crown Court on August 26.

Prosecutor Sharon Hall said it is alleged that Curson had been stamping on a police van and “lunging and kicking out” at police officers.

The court heard that Curson handed himself in at a police station on Monday after an appeal by Essex Police.

As part of his bail conditions he must not attend The Bell Hotel or any protest, and has a curfew monitored by an electronic tag to remain at his home address from 7pm to 6am daily.

Peagram, of Loughton, Essex, indicated a plea of guilty to the charge of violent disorder and was remanded in custody until an appearance before Chelmsford Crown Court in the week beginning September 1.

Multiple demonstrations have been held outside The Bell Hotel since July 13 after an asylum-seeker was charged with allegedly attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Essex Police had previously sought to speak to two people in relation to the protest outside The Bell Hotel on July 17, before Curson and Peagram were charged.

Rebecca Mundy, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS East of England said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Essex Police to charge a further two people following the recent disorder in Epping.”

She said the CPS had authorised that nine people be charged.

Essex Police said that 14 people have been charged in total, including charges secured by the police alone, independently of the CPS.

Ms Mundy continued: “I would like to remind all concerned that there are active criminal proceedings against all named individuals, and they have the right to a fair trial.

“There must be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that may in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The protest on July 17 began peacefully but escalated into what officers described as “scattered incidents of violence” targeting police and property.

The force previously said a small number of people used that demonstration as cover to commit violent disorder and criminal damage.

Eight officers were injured and a number of police vehicles were damaged as missiles were thrown.

On Sunday three people were arrested at the latest demonstration outside the hotel, as protesters waved union flags while Stand Up To Racism counter-protesters marched to the hotel with signs reading: “Stop scapegoating refugees and migrants.”

Essex Police said there was an “escalation of violence” during protests at the same site on July 13, 17, 20 and 24, involving hundreds of people.

It was sparked by the charging of asylum-seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, with sexual assault after he allegedly attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Last week the Home Office said it was working to close hotels and “restore order” after Epping Forest District Council unanimously voted to urge the Government “to immediately and permanently close” the hotel “for the purposes of asylum processing”.

The Essex police, fire and crime commissioner also reportedly urged the Home Secretary to review the use of the hotel for housing asylum seekers.

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Roger Hirst said the hotel was unsuitable for housing migrants and is “clearly creating community tension”, the Telegraph reported.