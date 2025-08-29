Police looking for pair who painted England flags on Islamic centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are looking for two men after St George's crosses and the words "this is England" were painted on an Islamic centre building.

Essex Police has issued photos of two men and said it is investigating the incident in High Road, Vange, as racially aggravated criminal damage.

The force said it was reported that spray paint was used on the South Essex Islamic Centre building at around 11pm on Thursday.

The Labour leader of Basildon Council, Gavin Callaghan, posted photos of the building on X, formerly Twitter, and called the damage "a disgrace".

Images show St George's crosses in red paint on walls, the words "this is England" and "Christ is king".

Mr Callaghan wrote: "The vandalism at the South Essex Islamic Centre is a disgrace.

"Don't dress it up. Don't excuse it.

"It's scum behaviour, and it shames our town."

open image in gallery Decisions were made ‘in good-faith and without fear or favour’ (Ian Nicholson/PA) ( Ian Nicholson/PA )

Essex Police issued descriptions of the two men officers would like to speak to, alongside a photo appeal.

One is described as white, in his 30s, with a moustache, of muscular build, wearing black trousers, and a grey sleeveless Lonsdale jumper.

The second is described as white, around 6ft 3in tall, slim, wearing grey shorts, a grey hoodie, black socks and white trainers.

The force asked for anyone with information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident to contact them.