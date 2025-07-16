Emma Watson banned from driving for six months after speeding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Harry Potter actor Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film franchise, drove 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford on the evening of 31 July 2024.

The 35-year-old, who is now a student, was made to pay a total of £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Watson already had nine points on her licence before the speeding incident occurred, the court heard.

A driver can be banned, typically for a six-month period, if they accumulate 12 or more penalty points on their licence within three years.

Watson did not attend the five-minute hearing.

open image in gallery Emma Watson with her Harry Potter co-stars Rupert Grint, left, and Daniel Radcliffe ( Getty Images )

The actor rose to fame after playing Hermione, one of the titular character’s best friends, in all eight of the Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011.

As an adult, she had high-profile roles in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Watson later turned her attention to her studies and began a Master’s degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford in September 2023.

She later switched to a DPhil, which is the university’s version of a PhD.

Co-star also banned from driving

open image in gallery Zoe Wanamaker played Madam Hooch in the first Harry Potter movie ( Getty Images )

Separately, Zoe Wanamaker, who starred alongside Watson in Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – the first film in the series – was also banned from driving for six months during a hearing at the same court on Wednesday.

Wanamaker appeared in the 2001 film as Madam Hooch, the Quidditch instructor.

The court heard she was caught speeding on 7 August 2024 on the M4 in Newbury, Berkshire.

The 76-year-old drove her blue Volvo at 46mph in a 40mph limit, the court heard.

Wanamaker, who like Watson already had nine points on her licence, was also fined £1,044 and banned for six months.

She also did not attend the short hearing.