Former Met doctor denies stalking Labour MP Emily Thornberry over two years

A former Metropolitan Police doctor has pleaded not guilty to stalking Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry over a period of almost two years.

Dr Suzanne Lucey, 56, allegedly attended the former shadow home secretary’s offices and repeatedly emailed her staff between December 1 2022 and October 13 last year.

Previous court documents also alleged she had followed Dame Emily and made “aggressive outbursts” towards her.

Dr Lucey, of Islington, north London, was arrested after travelling to the Labour Party’s Liverpool conference in last September, where Dame Emily appeared as a speaker.

Dame Emily, who is chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, has been the MP for Islington South and Finsbury since 2005.

The defendant, attending in person wearing a red dress, denied one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress during a plea hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

Judge Christopher Hehir said the matter would have to be tried by a high court judge due to the high-profile nature of the complainant.

The judge granted Dr Lucey conditional bail. A trial will take place at the same court on May 6.