‘Dangerous’ sexual predator who manipulated women to abuse children jailed

A "dangerous sexual predator" who "coerced, pressured and manipulated" three women into sending him child abuse videos has been jailed for 26 years.

Elliot Jones, 49, of Necton, Norfolk, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.

He faced 17 charges of sexual offences against children, three counts of making indecent photographs of children, and a blackmail charge.

Jones, who also abused some of the victims, will serve an eight-year extended licence period after his prison term.

open image in gallery Elliot Jones was jailed for 26 years ( Hampshire Constabulary /PA Wire )

Sarah Johnson, 57, of Andover, Hampshire, was sentenced to 11 years in prison with an extended licence period of one year for 12 charges of sexual offences against children, three of taking indecent photographs of children and three of distributing indecent photographs.

Heidi Ludbrook, 45, of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, was jailed for seven years for two counts of conspiracy to cause a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of taking indecent photos of children and three of distributing indecent images of children.

Catarina Araujo, 46, of Dereham, Norfolk, was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for a year for one count of taking indecent photographs of children and one count of distributing indecent photographs of children.

Barry McElduff KC, prosecuting, said that the abuse first came to light after one of the victims revealed sexual assaults they had suffered from Johnson.

open image in gallery Heidi Ludbrook, 45, was jailed for seven years ( Hampshire Constabulary /PA Wire )

He said that Jones then blackmailed Johnson into continuing the abuse, which involved her performing sex acts on herself and on the young victims which included the use of sex toys.

He said that the victims described being in “obvious pain and distress”, with one saying that the abuse, which happened on a “weekly basis for six to 12 months”, had “broken” them.

Mr McElduff said that Jones also contacted other women through dating apps in a bid to target more children during a six-year period.

The court heard that the eight victims included both boys and girls.

He said: “He had been in contact with many other women in which a clear strategy is evident.

“He would befriend a woman online, start speaking with them, push effectively at boundaries, talk in a sexual way, share sexual images and chats and move on eventually to the topic of abuse of children to see how far it would go.

“Heidi Ludbrook and Catarina Araujo were two women who had engaged in conversation with Mr Jones to varying degrees, he was provided with material.”

Judge Adam Feest KC said that Jones had “coerced, pressured and manipulated” the other defendants into taking part in the abuse, which had caused the victims “severe psychological harm”, with one saying they had considered suicide.

open image in gallery Sarah Johnson, 57, was sentenced to 11 years in prison with an extended licence period of one year ( Hampshire Constabulary /PA Wire )

He told Jones: “You deliberately and effectively manipulated and coerced your co-defendants.

“Your targeted, repeated and sustained actions have been a corrupting and destructive influence on your victims and co-defendants alike.”

He added: “I am quite satisfied the risk you pose to others, particularly children, is of the highest order. I am also quite satisfied this risk is unlikely to diminish over time.”

Bartholomew O’Toole, defending Jones, said: “He does fully acknowledge the seriousness of these matters and he very much regrets everything he has done.

“He regrets the hurt and the damage he has caused.”

Adrienne Knight, representing Johnson, said that her client suffered from “underlying mental health difficulties” including ADHD, borderline personality disorder, autism, depression and anxiety which she said made her “more vulnerable and susceptible than others”.

Ms Knight said that Johnson was “manipulated” by Jones and added: “She was almost hypnotised, he was able to control and coerce her into things she would never have done, she is overwhelmed with remorse.”

Helen Easterbrook, representing Ludbrook, said that her client was “incredibly sorry” for her actions and added: “There was a lot of clever manipulation in this, but for Mr Jones this would never have happened. She allowed herself to fall under that pressure.”

John Montague, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Elliot Jones is a dangerous sexual predator who tactically befriended women online to engage in discussions about child abuse for his own sexual gratification.

“His horrifying and persistent offending, enabled by the women he met online, resulted in profound and lasting harm to numerous children over many years.”