Elizabeth line worker dies after suffering head injuries in assault at station

An Elizabeth line worker has died after an attack at a railway station in east London.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Ilford station just before 8.50pm on Wednesday following reports of a serious assault.

The 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but later died.

The RMT union said the victim was one of its members and worked as a customer experience assistant for MTREL, which runs the Elizabeth Line.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our member, who died following an attack while at work.

“The whole union sends its condolences to their family, friends and colleagues at this awful time and everyone’s thoughts at RMT are with them.”

Ayodele Jamgbadi, of Kingston Road, Ilford, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in a private place and was remanded to appear at Inner London Crown Court on January 7.

BTP said detectives would apply to amend the indictment to reflect the death of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting incident 699 of December 4.