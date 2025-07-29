Three more people arrested over death of elderly couple in arson attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two great-grandparents who died after an arson attack on their home.

Eric Greener, 77, and his partner, Sheila Jackson, 83, died following the fire at their home in St Helens, Merseyside, in the early hours of July 15.

A 45-year-old man from Liverpool; a 48-year-old woman of no fixed abode; and a 53-year-old woman from Anfield have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit arson, Merseyside Police said on Tuesday.

All three have been taken to police stations for questioning.

open image in gallery Merseyside Police said three people have been arrested on conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to commit arson ( Alamy/PA )

Lee Owens, 46, of no fixed address, has been charged with two counts of murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He was due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, the force said.

A 31-year-old man from St Helens who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional bail, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, senior investigating officer, said: “The investigation is progressing but I want to take this opportunity to emphasise that we are still gathering all information that might assist us.

“Please don’t assume we already know as we would much rather make that assessment ourselves. Thank you to all of those who have spoken to us so far.”

Merseyside Police previously said an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the home on South John Street, where the couple had lived for 15 years.

The pair were rescued from their home and taken to hospital after emergency services were called at 12.40am on July 15.

Mr Greener died on Wednesday night, while Ms Jackson died on Thursday morning.