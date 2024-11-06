Pair admit targeting Crown of Scotland and Stone of Destiny in poverty protest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two women have admitted damaging a glass cabinet containing the Crown of Scotland and the Stone of Destiny at Edinburgh Castle, which was targeted during a protest against food poverty.

Jamie Priest, 26, and Catriona Roberts, 22, targeted the cabinet during a tour around the landmark last year, Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday.

The pair were charged with damaging the cabinet and breaching the peace following the protest.

Priest and Roberts, who are both from Glasgow, admitted the charge of maliciously causing damage during the court hearing.

Both pled not guilty to the charge of breaching the peace, which was accepted by the Crown.

The Crown Room was closed to the public after the incident, and Historic Environment Scotland said at the time some damage was caused to the protective glass housing the relics.

The protest was understood to be linked to the campaign group This Is Rigged, which released a statement at the time saying: “Food is a human right. Hunger is a political choice.”

Fiscal depute Matthew Millar told the court a tour guide was escorting a group through the castle on November 15, 2023 and had reached the Crown Room when he heard one of them shout: “This is a peaceful protest.

“The witness then turned to observe a male standing in front of the cabinet which housed the Crown and Stone of Destiny.

“That male was carrying a can of spray paint and proceeded to spray the cabinet with it.

“The tour guide has pressed the panic button alerting staff and police to what was going on.

“At this point, Priest began to film the actions of the male.”

Mr Millar said the tour guide could see a phrase had been written on the cabinet in Gaelic which was later translated and understood to mean “The people are mightier than a Lord”.

The fiscal depute added: “At this juncture, Roberts and the male have begun to strike [the cabinet] using a pinch hammer and a chisel.”

He said Roberts also began to shout out phrases such as “Baby products to be reduced to pre-Covid prices” and “There is no heritage without the people”.

Mr Millar continued: “Police then arrived and engaged with all the members of the group.

“They have made clear they are engaged in peaceful protest.

“They are cautioned and charged and elected to make no reply.”

Sheriff Alastair Noble called for criminal justice social work reports to be prepared on both women before sentencing.

Priest and Roberts are expected to return to Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing on December 3.

Co-accused Joe Madden, 22, was absent from court on Tuesday and the case against him will call at the court on December 24.