For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged with stalking Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey and his family for several months.

According to a court listing, Inigo Rowland allegedly turned up at the Kingston and Surbiton MP’s address “unannounced” and “numerous” times between June and October this year.

The 58-year-old has also been charged with possession of a flick knife.

Sir Ed and his wife Emily have one son John, who has severe disabilities, and a daughter named Ellie.

A spokesperson for Met Police said: “He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7 October and was remanded into custody.

“He will next appear at the same court on Tuesday, 14 October.

“He was arrested on Monday, 6 October in relation to the offences, which are alleged to have taken place between June and October.”

A spokesperson for Liberal Democrats said: “We cannot provide any details at this time, Ed’s number one priority is the safety of his family.”