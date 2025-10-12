Man charged with stalking Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey and his family
According to a court listing, the man allegedly visited the Liberal Democrats leader’s home ‘numerous’ times
A man has been charged with stalking Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey and his family for several months.
According to a court listing, Inigo Rowland allegedly turned up at the Kingston and Surbiton MP’s address “unannounced” and “numerous” times between June and October this year.
The 58-year-old has also been charged with possession of a flick knife.
Sir Ed and his wife Emily have one son John, who has severe disabilities, and a daughter named Ellie.
A spokesperson for Met Police said: “He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7 October and was remanded into custody.
“He will next appear at the same court on Tuesday, 14 October.
“He was arrested on Monday, 6 October in relation to the offences, which are alleged to have taken place between June and October.”
A spokesperson for Liberal Democrats said: “We cannot provide any details at this time, Ed’s number one priority is the safety of his family.”