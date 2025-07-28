For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been charged after an incident during an Easyjet flight from Luton to Glasgow airport.

Footage of the incident circulating online appears to show a man standing in the aisle shouting “death to America, death to Trump” and “Allahu akbar”, an Arabic phrase that means “God is greater”.

The suspect is then seen being tackled to the ground by two men.

He was removed from the aircraft and arrested after arriving at the airport at 8.20am on Sunday.

Police Scotland have confirmed a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday. They said the footage is being assessed by counter-terror officials.

The incident occurred during a period of heightened security in Scotland as President Donald Trump enjoys a private visit to his two golf resorts.

Sir Keir Starmer is due to meet the US leader in the coming hours after travelling to his hotel in Ayrshire.

An easyJet spokesperson said: "Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow yesterday was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behaviour on board.

"EasyJet's crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."