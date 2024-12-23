Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Terror suspect in court accused of plotting mustard gas attack

Jordan Richardson, 20, was said to have a recipe for the toxin when he was arrested on December 19.

Margaret Davis
Monday 23 December 2024 09:48 EST
Richardson appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday (Nick Ansell/PA)
Richardson appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of plotting a terrorist attack after he was allegedly caught with a recipe for mustard gas.

Jordan Richardson, of Oliver Close, Howden, near Goole, East Yorkshire, was at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of engaging in conduct in preparation of an act of terrorism.

He was arrested on December 19 after he allegedly made Instagram posts expressing his support for the terrorist group known as Islamic State.

When arrested, he was found with a document that is said to have set out an attack plan, referring to weapons and killing bystanders, the court was told.

He also had a handwritten recipe for sulphur mustard, a toxic “blister agent”, it is claimed.

Prosecutor David Cawthorne told the court that the recipe had been assessed as viable by experts, and was the kind of gas that could be put in a grenade.

Richardson’s home was searched and police found a crossbow and a knife, the court was told.

Searches of digital devices showed he had expressed a desire to kill or harm infidels and members of the Jewish population, it is alleged.

Research of potential targets included a shopping centre, the court heard.

District Judge Annabel Pilling remanded him in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on January 17.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in