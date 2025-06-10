Woman who crashed into primary school suffered seizure, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman who crashed a car through the wall of a primary school suffered a seizure at the wheel, a court has heard.

Joanna Murray, 41, admitted dangerous driving after the collision on April 22 last year, which saw her white Mercedes crash into The Beacon Primary School in Everton, Liverpool, at 8.30am, shortly before the school was due to open.

At Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, District Judge Paul Healey accepted a basis of plea in which Murray said she could not remember the collision but later discovered she had a seizure.

In the basis, she said she had been driving her son to school.

She said she was on medication for seizures but, at the time, had not suffered one for two years.

She accepted she had not disclosed her medical condition to the DVLA.

Murray, of Queens Drive, Liverpool, was due to stand trial on Tuesday for failing to provide a specimen but the case was adjourned to December 9 as a witness was unable to attend.

The judge said the collision caused “catastrophic damage”, but added: “Thankfully no-one was injured.”

The defendant, who was in tears during much of the hearing, was granted unconditional bail.