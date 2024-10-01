Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trial date set for man accused of stabbing detective in maximum security jail

David Taylor, 62, is charged with attempted murder following an incident at HMP Frankland, Durham, on July 23.

Tom Wilkinson
Tuesday 01 October 2024 06:39
HMP Frankland in Durham, where a police officer was stabbed (PA)
HMP Frankland in Durham, where a police officer was stabbed (PA) (PA Wire)

A trial date has been set for a man charged with stabbing a detective during an interview at a maximum security prison.

David Taylor, 62, formerly of Willington, County Durham, is charged with attempted murder following an incident at HMP Frankland, Durham, on July 23.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court via videolink for a brief hearing where he was not asked to enter a plea.

Judge Francis Laird KC told Taylor that his trial would be set for February 17 to secure the date, with a plea hearing on November 7.

