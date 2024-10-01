Trial date set for man accused of stabbing detective in maximum security jail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A trial date has been set for a man charged with stabbing a detective during an interview at a maximum security prison.

David Taylor, 62, formerly of Willington, County Durham, is charged with attempted murder following an incident at HMP Frankland, Durham, on July 23.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court via videolink for a brief hearing where he was not asked to enter a plea.

Judge Francis Laird KC told Taylor that his trial would be set for February 17 to secure the date, with a plea hearing on November 7.