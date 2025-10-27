Dundee grooming gang jailed for raping 10 women

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A grooming gang that raped and exploited 10 women in Dundee brothels, forcing several into prostitution, has been jailed.

The gang, which the court heard was led by a “smirking, winking pimp”, included four men and a woman who took advantage of vulnerable women aged between 16 and 30, by providing crack cocaine and alcohol and telling them they could get rich through prostitution.

Mircea Marian Cumpanasoiu, Cristian Urlateanu, Remus Stan, Catalin Dobre and Alexandra Bugonea were found guilty on 9 January 2025 following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

At their sentencing on Monday at the same court, Cumpanasoiu was given a 24-year extended sentence with 20 years in custody.

Urlateanu was sentenced to 18 years in custody with a two-year extension period. Stan was jailed for 12 years, Dobre for 10 years, and Bugonea for eight years.

All five individuals, who are from Romania, have been added to the sex offenders’ register.

Cumpanasoiu, also known as “Mario” – the group’s ring-leader – was found guilty of 15 charges, including running brothels.

The 38-year-old supplied drugs and raped multiple women, as well as being involved in sexual coercion.

open image in gallery The interior of a brothel on Bright Street in Dundee, Scotland ( PA Media )

The court heard how Cumpanasoiu trafficked one vulnerable woman into prostitution by convincing her she stood to make large sums of money. He then advertised her services online and drove her to meet clients before taking a portion of her earnings.

He was described in court as a “smirking, winking pimp” who funded his lifestyle and drug habit from prostitution.

Three of the group fled the country, but were caught by police in Belgium and the Czech Republic, and brought back to Scotland for their trial in December last year.

Cristian Urlateanu, 41, was found guilty of nine charges, including rape, assault, profiting from prostitution, and supplying cocaine. During the period of the offences, he lived with his partner and co-accused, Alexandra Bugonea, who was employed as a sex worker.

The court was told that Urlateanu used money provided by Bugonea to support his crack cocaine addiction and cover household expenses. One victim testified that she was lured to a flat on Bright Street in Dundee, where she encountered what she described as an “unlimited supply” of crack cocaine and whisky.

open image in gallery The gang included four men and a woman who took advantage of vulnerable women aged between 16 and 30 ( COPFS )

The court heard that games like spin the bottle and truth or dare were played, during which participants were pressured to remove clothing while Urlateanu posed sexually explicit questions. He later forcibly raped one of the women in a bedroom.

Urlateanu and Bugonea were also both found guilty of raping the same woman together on several occasions at the flat on Bright Street.

Stan, 35, was found guilty of eight charges, including trafficking a woman into prostitution with his co-accused Cumpanasoiu.

He regularly supplied the victim with drugs and decided what prices she should charge clients – all while making her believe he was her boyfriend, the court heard.

He was also convicted of raping the woman on several occasions, including one incident where he attacked her alongside Cumpanasoiu. Stan was also found guilty of raping a further two women.

Dobre, 45, also known as “Luigi,” was convicted on five charges, including the gang rape of a woman carried out with co-defendants Urlateanu and Stan. He was also found guilty of attempted rape, sexual coercion, and sexual assault, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said.

open image in gallery Poor conditions inside the brothel in Dundee ( COPFS )

Bugonea, 34, was convicted on five charges, including supplying drugs to several women, sexual coercion, rape, and sexual assault by penetration.

Police Scotland Detective Chief Inspector Scott Carswell said: “I’d like to thank our numerous partners for their assistance and valuable support for all the victims identified throughout this difficult investigation.

“Police Scotland will continue to target criminals who abuse, control and exploit people, working with partners nationally and internationally to bring offenders to justice, and to raise public awareness to help identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.

“Victims are often vulnerable, they may be trapped with limited freedom or options, and sometimes they may not realise that they are in fact victims. They seldom contact police directly and quite often come to our attention either through a support agency or when someone from a local community makes a phone call and raises a concern.”

He added: “That call can be the first step in freeing someone from slavery and exploitation. If you have concerns that someone is a potential victim, or any information, please report this to police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, so we can investigate and take action.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).