Teenage driver admits causing deaths of three passengers in two-car crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenage motorist has admitted causing the deaths of three passengers who died in a two-car crash five weeks after he passed his driving test.

Warwickshire Police said the case of Edward Spencer, aged 19, showed the “devastating consequences” that can occur if a car is driven carelessly.

Spencer, of Armscote Road, Newbold on Stour, pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court on Monday to three counts of causing death by careless driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless driving in a collision between Chipping Campden and Shipston-on-Stour in April 2023.

Police said Spencer lost control of his car on the B4035 Campden Road while on his way home from school.

Following the collision, 17-year-old Harry Purcell, 16-year-old Tilly Seccombe and 16-year-old Frank Wormald, who were passengers in Spencer’s Ford Fiesta, died as a result of their injuries.

A woman and two young children, who were travelling in another car, were seriously injured and continue to receive treatment for their life-changing injuries.

Speaking after the hearing, Inspector Michael Huntley, from the Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, urged young people and their parents to consider the limitations of being a newly-qualified driver.

He added: “Drivers need to be aware of the devastating consequences that can occur if a car is driven carelessly.

“Edward Spencer had only passed his test five weeks prior to the collision and his careless actions cost the lives of three young people travelling in his car.

“Driving requires judgment and care, even more so when you lack experience. As this tragic case shows, the consequences of careless driving can be devastating.

“So many lives have been ruined by this terrible incident. I can’t begin to imagine the pain this has caused, and our thoughts remain with the individuals and families affected.

“Edward Spencer will live with the consequences of his careless actions for the rest of his life, as will the families of all those involved.”

Shortly after the crash, Chipping Campden School in Gloucestershire paid tribute to the students who lost their lives, who were all members of its sixth form.

Spencer was granted bail and will be sentenced on April 28.