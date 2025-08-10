Murder investigation may be linked to ‘brutal attack’ on priest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A murder investigation has been launched into a man’s death that police said may be linked to a “brutal” attack on a priest in a church in Co Down.

Police received a report that a man was found dead at an address in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick at about 12pm on Sunday.

A man, 30, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

It comes after a priest was left in a serious condition in hospital after a “brutal attack” in a church in Downpatrick on Sunday morning.

It was reported to police that at about 10.10am, a man walked into the St Patrick’s Church and hit Fr John Murray on the head with a bottle.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, district commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, said officers suspect that the murder investigation may be linked to the attack on the priest.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and, at this time, we suspect this may be connected to a serious assault in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick on Sunday,” he said.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 713 of 10 August 2025.”

open image in gallery A man, 30, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody ( PA Wire )

Detective Chief Inspector McBurney said it was a “shocking and brutal attack” on the priest and appealed for people with information to come forward.

The Sinn Fein MP for South Down, Chris Hazzard, said the attack on the priest and the death of the man in Downpatrick were “deeply shocking”.

“The death of a man, along with the vicious attack on Fr Murray in St Patrick’s Church, has deeply saddened and horrified the local community.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by these tragic events including family and friends of the victims, parishioners who were on their way to mass this morning, and the emergency services who attended the scenes.

“I would encourage anyone with information to contact police to assist them with their investigations.”

DUP MLA for South Down Diane Forsythe condemned the “shocking and disgraceful attack on a religious leader in a place of worship”.

Of the two incidents, she said: “There is no place for violent attacks in our society.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire community as they process this devastating murder as well as the serious assault earlier today.”

Alliance South Down MLA Andrew McMurray said the “heartbreaking” incidents had left many in the local community “in shock on what should be a day of peace and rest”.

“First and foremost, my thoughts and sympathies are with the family, friends, and loved ones of the two victims of today’s attacks, as well as anyone who’s been impacted.

“I want to wish Fr Murray all the best for a hopefully speedy recovery.

“I also want to extend my thanks to the local PSNI officers who acted swiftly and professionally in dealing with the incidents, under what will have been difficult and distressing circumstances.

“Tonight, I will be standing alongside the people of Downpatrick at a special prayer service in response to today’s events, and in honour of the victims and their families.”

Anyone with information is urged to bring it to the attention of police by calling 101 and quoting reference 543 of 10/08/25 for the assault on the priest, or 713 of 10/08/25 for the murder inquiry.

People can also submit a report on the PSNI website or anonymously through Crimestoppers.