Boy caught on 70mph joyride in parents’ van to ‘wash cars for a year’

A 13-year-old boy who was caught driving his parents' Volkswagen campervan on a 70mph road will be “washing cars for a year” as punishment, a court heard.

The schoolboy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was seen by shocked motorists behind the wheel of his family’s 2.5 litre van on the A35, a busy dual carriageway in Poole, Dorset, in the middle of the night without his mum or dad knowing.

They called 999 and the traffic police soon found the silver van, which pulled over safely and compliantly.

The young teen was then arrested and placed in handcuffs.

The boy, now 14, attended Poole Magistrates' Court with his parents, where he was given six penalty points on his driving licence that he won't be eligible for another two years.

The court also ordered his parents to pay £105 in court costs.

open image in gallery The A35 is a busy dual carriageway in Poole, Dorset ( BNPS )

The teen told the court: "I'm really sorry and I won't do it again."

His father told the district judge his son would be "washing cars for the next year" to pay off his debt.

Charles Nightingale, prosecuting, said the incident happened at 1.50am on August 23 last year when the boy was on his school summer holidays.

He said: "Sergeant Chris Brolan was given information by members of the public that there was a juvenile driving a VW campervan on the Upton bypass, westbound.

"It is a national speed limit dual carriageway.

"He [Sgt Brolan] observed the vehicle - there was nothing remarkable about the driving at all.

"The vehicle indicated to leave the dual carriageway and moved into the slip road, the defendant then pulled into the side of the road without the officer even putting the blue lights on.

"There is no suggestion [the boy] was anything other than polite and compliant at the roadside."

open image in gallery The boy, now 14, attended Poole Magistrates' Court with his parents ( PA )

When asked by District Judge Orla Austin why he took the vehicle, the boy said he was "not sure" but admitted it was not the first time he had taken his mum's van.

The court heard the teen has two conditional police cautions, including one for 'road traffic matters' from September last year, after this offence took place.

Judge Austin said: "You're only 13, what were you doing driving that campervan? You haven't got a proper licence or any insurance, you can't drive vehicles because you put everybody else at risk.

"I have to put points on your driving record even though you haven't actually got a licence. So when you apply for a provisional licence, there will be six points on it.

"You are very young and you don't want to end up before the court again, so I hope this is going to be the end of it.

"I have given you the lowest sentence I can that will have the least impact on your future. You are obviously being well supported by your parents."

The boy pleaded guilty to charges of driving with no licence or insurance.

He was also handed a 12-month conditional discharge on top of the points and costs.

Teenagers can apply for a provisional licence aged 15 years and nine months, which becomes valid to drive a moped at 16. They cannot legally learn to drive a car until they turn 17.

The court heard the points will stay on his licence for three years, so he will likely be close to clearing by the time the youngster is ready to pass his driving test.