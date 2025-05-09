Boy, 3, in serious condition after being hit by car towing caravan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A three-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a car crash in a field in Dorset.

Police received a report at 4.34pm on Thursday relating to a collision near Blandford Leisure Centre involving a white Seat Leon car, which was towing a caravan, and a child pedestrian.

Emergency services attended the scene in Milldown Road, Blandford Forum, and the three-year-old boy was taken to Southampton Hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police put up a cordon to allow emergency services to respond to the incident and for enquiries at the scene to be carried out.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Dorset Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward. The three-year-old’s family has been informed.

Sergeant Mike Burt, of the serious collision investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the young boy who was seriously injured and their family at this time.

“We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this incident, and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam or other footage, to please get in touch if you have not already contacted police.

“We appreciate an incident such as this involving a young child can have a significant impact on the local community and there will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we continue to carry out enquiries and to provide reassurance. Officers can be approached by anyone with any information and concerns.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident and as we continue to carry out enquiries.”

It is understood that the field where the incident took place could be accessed by the general public.

Blandford Leisure Centre put out a statement on Thursday evening which said: “We apologise for the disruption to our leisure centre customers since late afternoon, due to an emergency situation on the school site.

“There will only be pedestrian access to the leisure centre for the remainder of the evening. Leisure Centre customers will have normal vehicle access from opening time tomorrow morning at 6.30am. School access will be managed through the entrance further down Milldown Road.”

The leisure centre is next to Blandford School, which also put out a statement saying the entrance near the leisure centre would be closed on Friday as police would remain in attendance.