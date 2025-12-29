Domestic abusers sentenced to total of nearly 230 years in prison in Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Serial domestic abusers in Scotland were sentenced to a total of almost 230 years in prison this year in a major crackdown by the police.

The force reported that 32 offenders accumulated total sentences of more than 228 years in 2025, with one person given 17 years in jail.

They were convicted of 240 offences following proactive investigations by Police Scotland’s domestic abuse task force.

The crimes involved 110 victims, all women and children, with offences including rape, sexual assault, stalking, permanent disfigurement, danger to life, threats against pets and more under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

Domestic abuse crimes have increased by 10 per cent in Scotland over the last year, figures reveal ( PA Archive )

Domestic abuse crimes have increased by 10 per cent in Scotland over the last year, while detection rates have only increased by nearly 8 per cent.

Police Scotland officers respond to a domestic abuse call every eight minutes, per the latest figures. More than 66,000 incidents were reported between October 2024 and September this year, of which 40.3 per cent resulted in a crime being recorded.

Assistant chief constable Steve Johnson, executive lead for major crime, public protection, and local crime, said that the force remained “relentless” in tackling domestic abuse.

He said: “Our officers are determined to ensure women and girls live free from violence and abuse. We are relentless in our focus on tackling domestic abuse. It will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be held accountable.

“We tackle violence against women and girls every day of the year, preventing harm and bringing offenders to justice. We don’t do this alone but work with partners to identify and address the societal issues at the root of gender-based violence, so that we can stop abusive behaviour before it begins.

“No one should have to experience abuse. We are committed to supporting all victim-survivors, protecting them, and investigating every report of domestic abuse so they can come forward with confidence. Help is available, and you don’t have to face this alone.

“As we look ahead to 2026, our message to offenders remains the same. If you continue to abuse and exhibit abusive behaviour, you will be caught and anyone who continues to abuse will face the full force of the law.”

Between 25 November and 10 December, the force took part in an annual initiative focused on eliminating gender-based violence called 16 Days of Activism, in which they arrested 500 perpetrators of domestic abuse and charged more than 380.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org.