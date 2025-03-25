Number of suicides due to domestic abuse only ‘tip of iceberg’, charity warns

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The number of domestic abuse victims taking their own lives is only the “tip of the iceberg”, experts have warned, after a report found the majority of abuse-related deaths last year were suicides.

A tragic 98 victims took their own lives between April 2023 and March 2024, compared with 80 who were killed by a current or former partner and 39 who were killed by a family member.

This brings the total number of domestic abuse-related deaths to 1,012 since 2020, according to the government-funded Domestic Homicide Project, including 354 suspected suicides following domestic abuse.

Domestic Abuse charity Refuge, which has partnered with The Independent to build two new refuges for women fleeing abuse, said that the figures come as “no surprise” as violence against women and girls remains at “epidemic levels”.

However suicides linked to domestic abuse continue to be under-reported, they warned.

open image in gallery Kiena Dawes took her own life after being subjected to coercive and controlling behaviour ( PA Media )

Ellie Butt, head of policy and public affairs, said: “The high number of both homicides and suicides underscores what we already know about the horrific prevalence of domestic abuse. However, we expect these figures to represent only the tip of the iceberg as suicides caused by domestic abuse continue to be severely under-reported.

“Over the past four years, coercive and controlling behaviour has consistently been identified as one of the biggest risk factors in relation to deaths caused by domestic abuse perpetrators.

“As a society, we cannot afford to continue trivialising coercive control when its devastating consequences are so clear.”

Despite such high rates of suicide, only 3 per cent of abusers whose victim took their own lives have faced criminal charges in the past four years, the report found.

She called for “tangible steps” to help prevent future deaths and better support those experiencing abuse, adding the report must serve as a “wake-up call” for those in power.

“Domestic abuse is a systemic issue, and many of these tragic deaths could have been prevented,” she added.

“Overall, 67 per cent of perpetrators were known to police. This figure is even higher in the case of suicides, with almost 90 per cent of victims and/or perpetrators being known to partner agencies.

“These chilling figures highlight the critical need for a multi-agency approach to tackling domestic abuse – in line with the report’s recommendations – alongside an improved police response to reports of abuse.”

open image in gallery Two safe houses are being built after The Independent raised £576,984 in a campaign with Refuge ( John Aron for The Independent )

Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for domestic abuse, said she expects more domestic abusers to be charged with manslaughter if their victims take their own life.

It comes after Preston Crown Court heard how young mother Kiena Dawes left a suicide note blaming her abusive partner before she took her own life.

Ryan Wellings was convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour towards Dawes after a six-week trial earlier this year, but was cleared of her manslaughter.

Refuge is building two safe houses for survivors of domestic abuse and their children after The Independent raised £576,984. Both houses – which are being installed with safety alarms and fireproof letter boxes – should be completed by spring.

Our Brick by Brick campaign, launched with Refuge last September, prompted a national conversation about the prevalence of violence within relationships, coercive control and the many vicious forms domestic abuse takes.

It was backed by leading UK figures, including prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, the Queen, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Helen Mirren, Olivia Colman, Victoria Derbyshire and Sir Patrick Stewart.

