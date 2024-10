For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A dog owner whose pet mauled his younger brother to death in a “horrific” attack at their home has been jailed.

Gary Stevens, whose Cane Corso cross killed his sibling Wayne Stevens, was given a four-and-a-half year sentence at Derby Crown Court on Friday.

More follows on this breaking news story...