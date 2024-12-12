For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

People using “dodgy” firestickers have been issued a stern warning after a man in the UK was jailed for more than three years for using and selling the illegal devices.

While it is not against the law to own an Amazon firestick which has been tampered with to give access to any streamer of choice, it is illegal to use it to stream paywalled content for free.

A two-week enforcement operation is now underway as police attempt to clampdown on illegal streaming, with the Mirror reporting that it is focused on “dismantling piracy operations” and targeting more than 30 suppliers.

The raids, led by a number of police forces and the anti piracy body Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT), saw officers enter properties in several counties including London, Cheshire, Kent, Sussex, Norfolk, Northamptonshire.

List of areas affected by raids in the UK:

London

Kent

Sussex

Norfolk

Northamptonshire

Lincolnshire

Staffordshire

East and West Midlands

Greater Manchester

Cheshire

Merseyside

Northumbria

North Yorkshire

Local police forces have reportedly also been serving cease-and-desist letters to those believed to be using such firesticks.

Last month, Jonathan Edge was jailed for three years and four months after being faced with a private prosecution from the Premier League after ignoring his cease-and-desist warning.

The CEO of FACT, Kieron Sharp, said in a statement: “Our cease-and-desist measures are not just warnings—they are the first step toward holding offenders accountable. Many who ignored these notices in the past are now facing arrest and criminal charges. We strongly advise anyone involved in these activities to stop immediately.

“If you’re supplying or using illicit streaming devices or illegal IPTV subscriptions, take this as a clear warning: you are breaking the law and risk facing serious consequences.

“We will continue working with police to track down and shut down these illegal operations. The police across the UK have been unstinting in their efforts to tackle this criminality and we are grateful for their assistance.

“To those using illegal streaming services, the message is that you’re not just committing a crime; you are putting yourself at risk. These services often expose users to malware, scams, and data theft, with no recourse when things go wrong.

“The safest, smartest and only choice is to stick to legitimate providers for your entertainment."