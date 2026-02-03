For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Update 3 February 2026: All three charged in relation to this incident were acquitted in 2016.

A doctor and two nurses have been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who died hours after having an abortion at a clinic in London.

The 32-year-old woman, from the Republic of Ireland, died at a Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing following a procedure in January 2012.

The Irish Independent reports that the woman sought an abortion in Dublin because she had previously had a painful experience with a pregnancy and suffered from a condition which raised the risk of miscarriage.

She was told by doctors at a Dublin hospital that they could not perform terminations under the country’s strict anti-abortion laws. The woman then travelled to a clinic in London.

A post-mortem concluded that she died from a heart attack shortly after the procedure, caused by extensive internal blood loss.

Yesterday, Scotland Yard revealed that Dr Adedayo Adedeji, 62, and nurses Gemma Pullen, 31, and Margaret Miller, 54, have been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence in relation to the woman’s death.

They are all due to appear before Ealing Magistrates Court on 19 June.