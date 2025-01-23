Diana would be ‘rightly proud’ of Harry after apology from NGN – Earl Spencer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Diana, Princess of Wales, would be “rightly proud” of the Duke of Sussex after he settled his High Court case with News Group Newspapers (NGN), her brother has said.

On Wednesday, it was announced the duke had received an “unequivocal apology” from NGN after “serious intrusion” by The Sun, including unlawful activities by private investigators working for the paper.

Harry, 40, alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN and the now-defunct News of the World.

In a statement, the publisher also apologised for the impact of the “serious intrusion” into the private life of Harry’s late mother Diana.

In a post on X, Earl Spencer praised his nephew saying it was “wonderful” Harry had “fought for – and gained an apology to his mother”.

He wrote: “It takes an enormous amount of guts to take on opponents like News Group Newspapers, and great tenacity to win.

“And it’s just wonderful that Harry fought for – and gained – an apology to his mother.

“She would be incredibly touched at that and rightly proud.”

He posted a similar statement on Instagram.

NGN’s apology marked the first time unlawful activities had been admitted at The Sun, one of the lawyers in the case said.

The duke’s barrister David Sherborne said: “In a monumental victory today, News UK has admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices.

“This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them.”

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, also settled his claim as he was offered a “full and unequivocal” apology and substantial damages for “unwarranted intrusion” into his private life during his time in government by the News of the World.

Speaking outside court, Lord Watson paid tribute to Harry, adding: “His bravery and astonishing courage … have brought accountability to a part of the media that thought it was untouchable.”

Harry’s relationship with the media is difficult as he witnessed the overwhelming intrusion by the media faced by his mother on a daily basis.

Diana was killed in a crash when the duke was 12 after her car, driven at speed by a drunk chauffeur, was chased through the streets of Paris by the paparazzi.