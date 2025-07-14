Woman who died at luxury hotel ‘fell asleep at dinner table’, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman who died while celebrating her ex-fiance’s birthday at a luxury hotel was seen suddenly falling asleep during dinner, a jury was told.

Samantha Mickleburgh, from Axminster, Devon, was found dead at the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot, Surrey, on the morning of April 14 last year.

The 54-year-old mother of two had arranged to stay in a twin room with her ex-fiance, James Cartwright, the night prior because she “didn’t want him to feel lonely” on his birthday.

That evening, the pair had booked a six-course, tasting menu at the hotel’s Michelin-starred The Latymer restaurant – but they abruptly left half-way through the meal after Ms Mickelburgh began falling asleep at the dinner table, a trial at Guildford Crown Court heard on Monday.

James Cartwright, 61, of no fixed address, is standing trial accused of raping and murdering Ms Mickleburgh between April 12 and April 14 last year.

He also denies one count of controlling and coercive behaviour between May 1 2022 and April 14 2024.

Elena Jabri, who worked as a waitress at The Latymer on the night of April 13 2024, told jurors she saw the pair leave the restaurant and that Ms Mickleburg was “struggling to stand”, with Cartwright physically supporting her.

“It seemed extremely sudden to me,” Ms Jabri said, adding Ms Mickleburgh had appeared “very bubbly, chatty, and excited” on arrival at the restaurant.

“I cannot tell how long it was but I thought it was very weird.”

During the dinner, Ms Jabri said she and other staff noticed a sudden change in Ms Mickleburgh’s behaviour at around the time they served the third course of the meal.

“She was clinging to the sofa and her eyes were closing. It seemed they just kept closing,” she told jurors.

“I asked if everything was okay with the food and she said she was just very full.

“I was asked by the gentleman (Cartwright) to just leave the table and give them some time, so I just left.

“He seemed annoyed that I was at the table at that time,” Ms Jabri added.

Asked whether it was normal behaviour for guests to leave The Latymer mid-course, Ms Jabri replied: “No. It’s a very expensive meal that was not refundable, so I had never really seen it before.”

At the time, Ms Jabri informed reception staff about the pair’s sudden departure from The Latymer.

Reception staff then called the room where Ms Mickleburgh and Cartwright were staying to ask if there was a problem with the food, the court heard.

Cartwright answered the call at 10.55pm saying that the food was “okay” and that they would not be returning to the restaurant, jurors were told.

The trial continues.