Police officers sacked after man dies in custody

Two police officers have been sacked for gross misconduct over the way they dealt with a suspected drunk driver who was arrested and later died.

A disciplinary panel found the actions of Pc Grant Mackenzie and Pc Dean Hunkin, from Devon & Cornwall Police, amounted to gross misconduct – and they were dismissed without notice on Thursday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

It follows the death of Stephen Reardon, who was arrested on July 13, 2023 in St Austell, Cornwall, on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and failing to provide a sample of breath.

The officers had appeared before a misconduct panel accused of breaching the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of the exercise of their duties and responsibilities in relation to Mr Reardon.

The IOPC said he was handcuffed and put in the back of a police van for the journey to Newquay Police Station. He became unwell during the trip.

Officers gave him first-aid in the yard of the station after he arrived at the custody unit.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was immediately referred by the force and an independent IOPC investigation was held, along with this week’s misconduct hearing.

open image in gallery Devon & Cornwall Police made an immediate referral to the IOPC following the incident ( Nick Potts/PA )

The panel ruled that Pc Mackenzie be dismissed without notice and Pc Hunkin would have been dismissed without notice if had he still been a serving police officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Reardon who have our utmost sympathy.

“Through their actions, the officers undermined public trust and confidence in the force and did not fulfil their duties and responsibilities towards Mr Reardon.

“Devon & Cornwall Police made an immediate referral to the IOPC following this incident and has fully co-operated with the subsequent independent investigation.

“Due to Mr Reardon’s forthcoming inquest, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Both officers are to be banned from policing as their details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List, the IOPC said.