Murder trial jury shown footage moments before mother allegedly rammed off bike

A murder trial jury has seen CCTV footage of the moments before a mother-of-one was allegedly rammed into by a 4×4 while she was riding pillion on an electric bike.

Derby Crown Court heard that the alleged murder of Alana Armstrong, 25, was not caught on camera but the jury was shown a video of a Land Rover Discovery, which prosecutors say was used to plough into the back of the bike, being swapped for a Seat Leon the day after her death.

Ms Armstrong died at the scene in Batley Lane, near Pleasley, in Derbyshire, on the evening of November 26 last year when she “went over the whole car” after the defendant, Keaton Muldoon, made five attempts to hit the bike she was riding, the jury was told.

Muldoon, 23, is charged with the mother’s murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Ms Armstrong’s boyfriend Jordan Newton-Kay, whose right leg had to be amputated.

Detective Constable Natalie Barnett, of Derbyshire Police’s major crime unit, told the court a doorbell camera captured Ms Armstrong and Mr Newton-Kay leaving an address in Tibshelf, Derbyshire, that evening on one electric bike, with another man, James Gilbert, on a separate bike.

The jury saw footage of Muldoon picking up a woman in the 4×4 from The White Swan pub near Pleasley that evening, before the vehicle is alleged to have turned into a lay-by in nearby Sampsons Lane.

Dc Barnett told the jury that the GPS from Mr Newton-Kay’s phone shows that his bike, with Ms Armstrong riding pillion, went past Muldoon’s vehicle on Sampsons Lane just before 8pm.

The officer said: “The movements show that the phone has then gone back towards the lay-by. The phones and the bikes are then beginning to move back down Sampsons Lane towards the incident.”

After this, Dc Barnett told the court CCTV cameras capture the e-bikes being “followed” by the vehicle which was driven by Muldoon.

The jury was shown two videos of a vehicle driving behind two bikes through the darkness.

The last piece of footage available was captured one minute before the GPS showed that the bike ridden by Mr Newton-Kay and Ms Armstrong had stopped at the site of the crash, at 8.03pm, until emergency services arrived.

The court was shown CCTV footage of a flat bed lorry allegedly delivering a yellow Seat Leon to Muldoon the day after Ms Armstrong died, which was then swapped for the Land Rover Discovery.

The jury heard during the opening of the prosecution’s case that the defendant contacted a man within an hour of the fatal crash to arrange swapping the vehicles.

Muldoon, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, in Nottinghamshire, denies both charges against him.

The jury were told he admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving before his trial began.

The trial continues.