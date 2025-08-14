Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

House blast and rape suspect appears in court via prison video-link

Paul Solway, 57, is accused of destroying property with intent to endanger life after an explosion ripped through a terraced property in Derby.

Matthew Cooper
Thursday 14 August 2025 06:17 EDT
A property in Eden Street, Derby, which was destroyed in an explosion on June 10 (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)
A property in Eden Street, Derby, which was destroyed in an explosion on June 10 (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA)

A man charged in connection with an explosion which destroyed a terraced house has appeared in court via a prison video-link.

Paul Solway was remanded in custody when he appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Thursday, charged with destroying property with intent to endanger life and a count of rape.

The 57-year-old, of no fixed address, made a brief appearance from HMP Nottingham before District Judge Stephen Flint and was ordered to appear for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on September 11.

Emergency services were called to reports of a suspected gas explosion in Eden Street, Alvaston, Derby, at around 7.24pm on Tuesday June 10.

The blast led to works to demolish the home and two adjoining properties which suffered structural damage.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the explosion while a dog was also rescued by urban search-and-rescue teams and was handed into the care of a vet.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in