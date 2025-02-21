TV star Charles Hanson’s wife had ‘frightening reaction’ to him, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

TV auctioneer Charles Hanson’s wife had a “frightening” reaction before accusing him of physically abusing her, he has told a court.

A jury was told that Rebecca Hanson acted in a “disturbing” way by “flailing” her fists and saying she would call the police after her husband “touched” her shoulder.

The 46-year-old television personality, of Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby, is accused of using violence towards Mrs Hanson over a 10-year period, including pushing, scratching and grabbing her.

He was charged with controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and assault by beating after he was arrested in June 2023, which he has denied.

Mrs Hanson alleged that on May 1 2023, her husband pushed her twice in their bedroom “knocking (her) backwards” after she swore at him.

Hanson told the court while giving evidence that his wife said “f*** you, f*** you, f*** you” before he “touched her shoulder” while she was laying in the bed.

He said: “It was literally just my hand on her shoulder for a split second to get her attention. The force was minimal if anything.

“(Her reaction) was really quite disturbing. My wife sat up on her bottom then just began sort of flailing her hands, her fists, in front of her.

“It was just a really quite frightening reaction because she was almost oblivious to me and punching the fresh air in front of her. I did not feel in any way I was going to be assaulted

“Then she said ‘I’m going to call the police, you have physically abused me’.”

Hanson was asked about messages exchanged between the two that day, when Mrs Hanson wrote “that was the last time you physically abuse me” to which he responded: “I have not prodded you like that for a long time”.

He told the jury: “Obviously I used the word prodded – I was so heightened because of the emotion of the moment. I was really upset by her response. I used prod as a word that does not really reflect the actual act.

“Her relationship towards me just changed. She became very unfriendly, didn’t want to talk to me, would dismiss me. I would say the first of May began this downfall in our relationship that ended where it did.”

Defence barrister Sasha Wass KC asked the defendant about a message from Mrs Hanson which said “Don’t chuck your wife around” to which he had replied with “I won’t ever again”.

He told the court he had “never” chucked her around and added: “I was almost accepting her language … for the easy passage of life, it was terrible.

“I could do nothing right. I was stupidly wanting to agree with her on everything. I thought if I just almost allowed her complete control of me I could live and be married to her and be happy.”

The trial continues.