TV star Charles Hanson asked if he was ‘dreaming’ when arrested, court hears

TV auctioneer Charles Hanson asked if he was “dreaming” when he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife, footage played to a jury showed.

Derby Crown Court heard that the 46-year-old told the police officer he was “completely shocked” about the arrest after he allegedly pushed, grabbed and scratched Rebecca Hanson during a decade of violence.

Hanson, who appeared on Bargain Hunt and Flog It!, was charged with controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating after he was arrested on June 14 2023.

Body-worn camera footage of a police officer arresting Hanson at 11.04pm that evening from his home in Quarndon, Derbyshire, was shown to the court on Thursday.

The video showed Hanson visibly upset when he was told he was being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife and asked the officer: “Why?”

In the footage, the television personality said “I’m just completely shocked”, before he leaned against the wall outside the house and added: “I am staying the night (in custody) aren’t I?

“I’m so sad, let me just get my bearings. Am I dreaming?”

The officer was seen to follow Hanson into his home while he gathered his belongings.

While inside the property, Hanson can be heard on the footage telling his father-in-law: “I’m being arrested. See you.”

After leaving the property, Hanson, of Ashbourne Road in Mackworth, Derby, was heard to say in the footage: “I can’t believe this, guys.”

While at St Mary’s police station in Derby the day after his arrest, the court had heard that Hanson told detectives a headlock he is alleged to have held Mrs Hanson in while she was pregnant in 2012 was a “loving” hug after she “completely went wild” during an argument.

The court heard that on the day after he was arrested, Hanson was given a bail condition not to return to the couple’s home except to collect his belongings on a supervised visit.

The trial continues.