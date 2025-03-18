Murderer shouted ‘die die die’ as he stabbed man to death on quiet London street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A killer who screamed “die, die, die” as he brutally murdered a man with two knives has been jailed for life.

Dellan Charles, 23, chased and stabbed Sean O'Neil to death on a quiet suburban street in Hayes, west London, in May 2023.

As he cornered O’Neil, he shouted “die, die, die” as he stabbed him multiple times before calmly leaving the scene, Kingston Crown Court heard during his trial.

The jury was told how Charles disposed of a knife at a nearby address, before forming a plan to flee the area and then went to ground. He was arrested 10 months later in Coventry, West Midlands, in March 2024 following an "extensive manhunt", police said.

open image in gallery He shouted ‘die, die, die’ as he stabbed him multiple times before calmly leaving the scene ( Met Police )

Charles was told he will serve a minimum of 23 years at his sentencing at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, following his conviction for murder in December last year.

The jury was told Mr O'Neill was a funny, kind and sociable person and that many people have been affected by his death.

In a statement provided by Sean’s family, they said: "Sean will be remembered for his big heart, charming smile and fun-loving personality. He is incredibly loved by us all and we miss him every day."

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin, who led the investigation for Specialist Crime South, added:“Myself and the team once again pay tribute to Sean’s family who, throughout this distressing time, have shown real strength and togetherness.

“Heartbreakingly, nothing will ever bring Sean back, but today, the man responsible for taking him away from his much-loved family has been forced to face the reality of his malicious actions.”