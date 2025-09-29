Man disguised himself as Deliveroo rider and shot 8-year-old girl, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man disguised himself as a Deliveroo rider and shot multiple people, including an eight-year-old girl and her father, during a series of “targeted” attacks, a court has heard.

Jazz Reid allegedly fired 11 shots, hitting the child twice and the 34-year-old man five times during the incident on 24 November 2024.

The girl and her father were sitting with other members of their family in a car in London’s Ladbroke Grove at the time.

Jurors heard that it was one of three linked shootings involving the use of two guns, one of which was recovered from underneath a concrete slab outside 33-year-old Reid’s home following his arrest.

Each shooting was allegedly planned and executed with “precision”. Reid even switched his mobile phone and sim card to avoid detection, prosecutor Michael Goodwin KC told jurors on Monday.

Reid would drive a hire car to the area, change into his Deliveroo disguise – complete with a takeaway box – and cycle an e-bike to the location of his intended targets, it is claimed.

In the first shooting on 9 October 2024, Reid allegedly fired twice, hitting Ameile Buncombe in the thigh at the victim’s home in Notting Hill.

In body-worn video shown to jurors, the victim told police the assailant was carrying a “kangaroo” bag, before correcting it to “Deliveroo”, as he was being treated at the scene.

open image in gallery Jazz Reid is on trial at the Old Bailey in London ( PA Archive )

On 11 November 2024, Reid fired four shots at an address in north London linked to the father, who was the subject of the third attack, it is claimed. No injuries were reported to police on that occasion.

Thirteen days later, Reid allegedly shot the eight-year-old girl and her father in their car on Southern Row in Ladbroke Grove.

Mr Goodwin said: “Eleven shots were fired, five hit (the father) in the back, chest, abdomen and pelvis area.

“Two shots hit his daughter in her buttocks and foot.

“Both (victims) and other family members were sat in a car used regularly by the family.

“They had nowhere to escape to when the defendant opened fire on them.”

He went on: “Each of these three shootings are alleged to have been targeted shootings. They were planned and executed with precision.”

Reid would drive hire cars from his home in Uxbridge and park near to the flat of an associate on the Swinbrook Estate in north Kensington, the court heard.

He allegedly used the Swinbrook Estate flat as a “cover location” where he could park his hire car without arousing suspicion.

He then collected the e-bike and Deliveroo disguise from where he stored them in the flat before cycling to the location of the attacks, it was claimed.

Mr Goodwin said: “He was disguised as a Deliveroo driver when he carried out the shootings. All three occasions involved a Deliveroo driver riding an e-bike.”

After each shooting, Reid returned his disguise to the Swinbrook Estate flat and drove the hire car home, it is claimed.

Mr Goodwin told jurors: “The prosecution case is that it was necessary to get away from the area with some urgency for obvious reasons.

“The defendant was arrested on November 26 while driving the hire car, and his home address in Uxbridge was searched.

“Just outside the home, under a slab of concrete, officers found a 9mm self-loading pistol loaded with 17 live rounds.”

The court heard that Reid’s DNA was found on the grip and muzzle of the pistol which was forensically linked to the third shooting.

A different gun was used in the first two shootings, with the defendant’s partial DNA identified on casings at the second scene, the court heard.

Mr Goodwin said: “Forensic evidence found at the three scenes indicate one firearm was used to discharge the ammunition at the first two shootings and the second firearm had been used for the third shooting.

“So the prosecution case is, this defendant had access to two separate firearms used to carry out all three shootings. The three shootings are forensically linked.”

It is alleged the defendant further tried to cover his tracks by switching his sim card and changing his mobile phone handset.

But the evidence allegedly showed he had phoned his contact on the Swinbrook Estate shortly before each incident.

The defendant’s car journeys to north-west London were tracked by police on CCTV, traffic cameras and through cell site data, jurors were told.

The e-bike and Deliveroo disguise were later recovered from the Swinbrook Estate address.

Reid has denied the attempted murder of the father and wounding the girl with intent. Neither victim can be identified for legal reasons.

He has also pleaded not guilty to wounding Mr Buncombe with intent on 9 October 2024 and a string of firearms offences relating to the incidents.

The Old Bailey trial continues.