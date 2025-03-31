Mother arrested after dead baby found inside bag outside London church

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of concealing a birth, neglect and infanticide after her newborn baby boy was found dead outside a church in London.

The mother, aged in her 30s, was taken to a nearby hospital to ensure “all necessary medical care was provided to her”, Metropolitan Police said.

She remains in hospital.

The body of the newborn boy was discovered in a black Marks & Spencer bag by a council refuse worker outside All Saints’ Church, off Talbot Road in Notting Hill, at 12.46pm on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Tributes outside All Saints’ Church in Notting Hill, west London, where a baby’s body was found in a bag on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Scotland Yard said a forensic post-mortem on the baby will take place later this week with detectives remaining “open-minded” about the circumstances that led to his death.

Superintendent Owen Renowden, who leads policing for Kensington and Chelsea said: “We believe that the woman is the baby’s mother and I am reassured that she is receiving the support she needs, while officers continue their work to understand what took place.

“I recognise that the news of this arrest may cause concern among our community, but when dealing with investigations of this nature our priority is to ensure the welfare of all involved and ensure that all lines of enquiry are fully explored.”

open image in gallery Metropolitan Police Superintendent Owen Renowden speaking to the media outside All Saints’ Church in Notting Hill, west London ( PA Wire )

He added: “I appreciate the high level of attention that this investigation has received, but we politely ask for the public not to speculate.”

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with any information to contact police on 101 or at @MetCC quoting CAD1879 of 26 March.