A man has been charged with murder after a grandfather died following an assault outside a pub in Leicestershire.

David Darke, 66, sustained a serious head injury after an assault outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna on the evening of Sunday 21 December. Leicestershire Police said the grandfather-of-three died at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham almost a week later, on Saturday.

Nathan Gothard, 36, of Church Street in Appleby Magna is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, accused of Mr Darke’s murder.

In a statement, Mr Darke’s family said: “Dave was a deeply loved father to three daughters and a proud grandfather to three boys.

“He was a much-loved brother and a dear friend. Dave will live on forever in our hearts, minds and souls.

“He was a strong, active, intelligent and kind person who was a friend to all. He was a devoted family man with a deep passion for life, the outdoors, nature and walking.

“His life was tragically cut short and he’s now reunited with his loving, caring parents. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.”

