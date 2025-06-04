Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in pickup truck crash

A four-year-old boy died in a crash involving two pickup trucks in Dartford, Kent

Sian Elvin
Wednesday 04 June 2025 05:59 EDT
The crash took place on New Barn Road in Dartford on Saturday
The crash took place on New Barn Road in Dartford on Saturday (Google)

Patrick Maughan, 53, and Owen Maughan, 27, have been charged with murder after a four-year-old boy died in a crash involving two pickup trucks in Dartford, Kent Police said.

Patrick Maughan, 53 and Owen Maughan, 27, both from Hill Rise, Darenth, are due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over the child’s death.

Two pickup trucks collided in New Barn Road in Dartford, Kent, just before 9.30pm on Sunday.

Three people needed hospital treatment including the boy, a one-year-old girl who received minor injuries, and a 24-year-old man who is in a critical condition.

Patrick and Owen Maughan are also both charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted wounding with intent relating to the two people injured.

Kent Police is continuing to appeal for information about the crash that involved two grey Ford Rangers.

